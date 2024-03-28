Operator of Yahoo! Japan, Line Slapped with Administrative Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission on Thursday issued a recommendation and guidance to LY Corp., the operator of the Yahoo! Japan internet portal and the Line messaging app, over personal information leaks.

The company has announced that nearly 520,000 records of personal information of Line users, its clients and employees may have been breached due to unauthorized access last autumn to a server of Naver Corp., a South Korean technology company with which LY has capital ties.

Since then, the company has confirmed that around 400,000 records of such information were leaked.

Following the incident, the government panel urged the company to implement corrective measures and report on progress in improving the situation by April 26.

The panel said that LY managed a large amount of personal information while it was unclear which of the company and Naver was responsible for information security management.

