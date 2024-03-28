Bunshun Asks Court to Dismiss Comedian Matsumoto's Lawsuit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The first oral argument in a damages lawsuit filed by Japanese comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto over a report by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine was held at Tokyo District Court on Thursday, with the magazine side asking the court to dismiss the case.

In the lawsuit, Matsumoto, a member of the popular comic duo Downtown, demands that Bungei Shunju Ltd., the publisher of the magazine, and one individual pay about 550 million yen in damages and correct Shunkan Bunshun's report that Matsumoto compelled women to do sexual acts on him.

The magazine "reported acts of ignoring women's dignity and human rights by the plaintiff, who is in a position highly influential to society," the Bungei Shunju side said in its pleading, stressing that what were reported are "actual events of public interests."

The publisher side also noted that Shukan Bunshun interviewed the women several times, carefully weighed their credibility and came to firmly believe that they were telling the truth. Then it demanded Matsumoto admit to or deny reported acts.

Matsumoto, who was absent in the day's hearing, responded in a letter, saying, "I cannot say yes or no without knowing who those women are."

