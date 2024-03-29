Japan to Resume UNRWA Funding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in the final stage of preparations to resume its funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, or UNRWA.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday. She was briefed on measures the U.N. body drew up in response to allegations that some UNRWA staff were involved in the Palestinian military group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last October.

Tokyo is expected to make its final decision on the resumption in the first half of April.

"It is important that effective measures are taken to ensure that Japan's assistance is not used for any terrorist activities," Kamikawa told Lazzarini.

Kamikawa received explanations about details of the measures and expressed her appreciation. The two officials agreed that final preparations will be made to resume Japan's UNRWA funding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]