Over 30 Pct of Big Firms to Hire More New Grads in '25: Jiji

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Over 30 pct of major Japanese companies plan to hire more new university graduates in spring 2025 than this spring, a Jiji Press survey of 100 companies has shown.

Thirty-three companies said they plan to increase new graduate hires next spring. The number decreased by three from last year's survey but topped 30 for the third consecutive year.

Hiring appetite remains strong due to a structural labor shortage. In addition to new graduate hires, some companies are looking to hire midcareer workers to secure talent amid fierce competition.

Among those planning to increase hires in spring 2025, department store operator Takashimaya Co. hopes to hire 60 new graduates, up from 35 this spring, to boost its sales force.

Logistics company Yamato Transport Co.'s new hires are seen increasing from 258 to 430 as the company aims to "maintain its business strategy and employee age composition."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]