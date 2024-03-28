Takarazuka Revue Apologizes for Power Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Toyonaka, Osaka Pref., March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese musical theater company Takarazuka Revue and its owner said Thursday that they have apologized to the bereaved family of a member who died suddenly last year for power harassment against her.

The all-female theater company and Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. said they have concluded an agreement with the bereaved family acknowledging 14 cases of power harassment against the deceased member.

"Full responsibility lies with the theater company," Hankyu Hanshin President Yasuo Shimada said at a press conference in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture. "We are deeply remorseful."

The 14 cases include an instance in August 2021 when the deceased member suffered burns that remained for more than a month after a senior member tried to curl her hair with a hair iron. The cases also include making her engage in excessive work for a long period of time.

The member of the Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture-based theater company's Cosmos Troupe was found dead in the grounds of an apartment building near the theater on Sept. 30 last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]