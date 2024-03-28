Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Chief Apologizes for Health Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. President and Chief Operating Officer Akihiro Kobayashi apologized to shareholders at a meeting on Thursday for health problems that have occurred among users of its dietary supplement product containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

Kobayashi did not say whether he would step down after he was urged to take responsibility over the health problems, according to shareholders who attended the meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka.

He said that he will prioritize investigating the cause of the health issue and paying compensation to clients before considering his own fate.

Four people have died and over 100 people have been hospitalized after taking the supplement.

A Kobayashi Pharmaceutical executive told the meeting that the company does not expect the health issue to have an impact on its earnings.

