2 More Sexual Abusers at Former Johnny's: BBC

London, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Two more people at former Johnny & Associates Inc. had sexually abused young performers of the talent agency, the BBC reported on Thursday, citing Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of the agency's successor firm.

The report came on top of a sexual abuse scandal involving the talent agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, about which the BBC aired a documentary last year that led to the agency's reorganization. The BBC is scheduled to air another related program on Saturday.

In an interview with the BBC, Higashiyama revealed that an internal investigation conducted by Johnny & Associates in August last year found sexual abuse by the two staff members.

Higashiyama vowed to fully cooperate with police if victims file criminal complaints, according to the BBC.

