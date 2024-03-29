Japan to Add 4 Industries to Foreign Workers Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to add four industries to the list of sectors covered by its program to grant medium- to long-term resident status to foreign workers with so-called specified skills.

The addition of the four sectors--automobile transportation, railways, forestry and lumber--will bring the total number of industries covered by the program to 16.

The government also set the maximum number of foreigners to be admitted under the program over the five years from fiscal 2024, which starts in April, to 820,000, up 2.4-fold from 345,150 set for the previous five years. As of the end of 2023, the number of foreigners staying in Japan under the program stood at 208,462.

The government sets an upper limit on the number of foreigners that can be admitted over five years by industry, in order to curb the impact of the program on the domestic employment situation.

After seeking public comments, the government will revise related ministerial ordinances and notices.

