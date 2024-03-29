Late Lawmaker Denied Japan-U.S. Secret Pact Leak from Reporter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The late Japanese lawmaker Takahiro Yokomichi hinted at receiving information on a secret Japan-U.S. agreement from a person other than the journalist who uncovered the deal in the 1970s, it was learned Friday.

Yokomichi, former speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, who died in February last year, questioned the government at a parliamentary session in March 1972 over the matter based on copies of confidential diplomatic cables of the Foreign Ministry.

The cables showed that the Japanese government secretly promised to shoulder 4 million dollars in costs to restore land used by the U.S. military in Okinawa to the original condition before the region's return to Japan from U.S. occupation in May 1972.

Yokomichi's questioning led to the arrest of the journalist, Takichi Nishiyama, then working for the Mainichi Shimbun daily, in April 1972 on suspicion of instigating a Foreign Ministry official to leak information in violation of the national public service law. Nishiyama died also in February last year.

Yokomichi met Nishiyama only once, no later than December 1971, according to a collection of the lawmaker's recorded testimonies released by the Lower House on Friday.

