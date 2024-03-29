Japan Govt to End Electricity, Gas Subsidies in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will stop providing subsidies aimed at curbing power and gas bills at households and businesses at the end of May, industry minister Ken Saito said Friday.

The decision reflects relative stability of fuel prices, which rose sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In the meantime, the government will keep subsidies designed to curb gasoline and kerosene prices in place for some time beyond the planned April 30 expiration amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Since January last year, the government has been providing subsidies to power and gas companies--3.5 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity for household use and 15 yen per cubic meter of city gas at present.

Before they are ended, the power and gas subsidies will be cut by about half in May.

