5th Death Reported among “Beni Koji” Supplement Users

Osaka, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. on Friday announced the death of another user of the company’s supplement product containing “beni koji” red fermented rice, bringing the death toll to five.

The company was informed by the bereaved family on Thursday that the deceased person had taken the supplement before dying with kidney disease.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said it will investigate any causal link between the product and the death, as well as the period during which the supplement was used. It said in a statement that it prays for the soul of the additional victim and extends its condolences to the bereaved family.

According to the health ministry, the company had received some 12,000 reports of health issues linked to beni koji supplement products as of Wednesday. A total of 93 supplement users have been hospitalized.

The ministry said Thursday that 173 companies received beni koji as an ingredient directly or indirectly from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical.

