JR Tokai Gives Up on Opening Maglev Line in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, is unlikely to open the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line connecting Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027, President Shunsuke Niwa said Friday.

"We're not in a situation where we can open it in 2027," Niwa said at a meeting hosted by the transport ministry. The new opening date remains "undecided," he said.

JR Tokai gave up the 2027 opening as the Shizuoka prefectural government has declined to approve tunnel drilling work out of environmental concerns. The company had said it would be difficult to achieve the goal.

The company late last year altered the opening date from 2027 to "in 2027 or later."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]