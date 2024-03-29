Court Rejects Petitions to Halt Aging Kansai Electric Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Fukui District Court on Friday rejected petitions to suspend aging nuclear reactors at two Kansai Electric Power Co. plants in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

The petitions were filed by local residents who claimed that safety measures were inadequate for the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama nuclear plant and the No. 1 to No. 4 reactors at the Takahama nuclear plant.

If an injunction had been granted, it would have been the first for a nuclear reactor whose operating period has exceeded 40 years.

In the petitions, the plaintiffs claimed that the design basis earthquake ground motions for the Mihama and Takahama plants were unreasonably low, given past earthquakes observed in Japan.

However, Presiding Judge Yasushi Kato pointed out that it is necessary to fully consider regional differences when evaluating earthquake ground motions, and found no problems with Kansai Electric's survey or the Nuclear Regulation Authority's screening.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]