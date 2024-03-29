Kobayashi Pharmaceutical COO Apologizes over Health Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. President and Chief Operating Officer Akihiro Kobayashi on Friday apologized over a series of health issues that have occurred among users of its dietary supplement products containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

"We'd like to deeply apologize for (the health problems) becoming a social issue," Kobayashi told a press conference in the western Japan city of Osaka. He said he has no plans at present to step down.

The company on Friday announced a fifth death linked to its beni koji supplement products.

The health ministry said that puberulic acid, a compound derived from blue mold, was found in the supplement products. The National Institute of Health Sciences will analyze details. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said it has not yet determined the exact cause of the health issues.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said that it has been in compensation talks with some bereaved families. The company plans to cover, at the very least, the treatment costs of hospitalized patients, outpatients and others in and outside Japan.

