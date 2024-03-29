Japan to See Prices of 2,806 Food Items Raised in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The prices of 2,806 food items will be raised in Japan in April, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

The figure exceeds 2,000 for the first time since October last year, though down 48.1 pct from April last year, when prices increased for 5,404 items.

Price increases backed by higher ingredient costs have started to come back due to unstable weather, a Teikoku Databank official said.

In April, processed meat manufacturer Itoham Foods Inc. will raise prices for 220 items by about 2 to 25 pct.

Kikkoman Corp. will raise the suggested retail price of a 300-gram pack of Del Monte brand tomato ketchup to 319 yen from 292 yen.

