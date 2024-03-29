North Korea Again Vows to Reject Contact from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 29 (Jiji Press)--North Korean officials on Friday reiterated that the country will reject any contact from Japan.

Any Japanese attempt to contact North Korea is unacceptable, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Choe expressed frustration with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push to resolve North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals, an issue that Pyongyang claims has already been settled.

Ri Ryong Nam, North Korea's ambassador to China, said that an official at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Thursday approached the North Korean side via email with an offer to establish contact.

North Korea will not agree to any level of talks with Japan, Ri said.

