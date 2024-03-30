Kishida to Punish LDP Members over Funds Scandal around Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to punish members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in a political funds scandal around Thursday, a senior LDP official said Friday.

Some officials are calling on the LDP to recommend some senior members of a faction at the center of the scandal to leave the party, which is the second-harshest measure under the party's disciplinary rules.

Kishida has been considering having the LDP not endorsing those members as election candidates, which is the fourth-harshest penalty.

On Friday, Kishida met with LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi. They are believed to have discussed the possibility of questioning former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who once served as head of the faction.

In April 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who headed the faction at the time, decided to abolish the practice of distributing kickbacks from fundraising party revenues to faction members.

