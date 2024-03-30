PFAS Amounts in Groundwater Top Key Level in Many Sites in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Concentrations of organic fluorine compounds PFAS in groundwater and river water have been found to have exceeded a provisional target to which PFAS levels should be limited in 16 Japanese prefectures in fiscal 2022.

The state-set water quality management target was exceeded at 111 locations in the 16 prefectures, including Tokyo plus Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Okinawa prefectures, the Environment Ministry said Friday, announcing the results of investigations into potential water contamination with PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

PFAS substances were used in wide areas, including in frying pan coating and firefighting foam. The government banned the production of the two key PFAS substances of PFOS and PFOA by 2021 as scientific research results indicate that PFAS substances are likely to be carcinogenic.

The government has also set the provisional target of limiting the total amounts of PFOS and PFOA in water to 50 nanograms per liter. A nanogram is one-billionth of a gram.

The PFAS investigations were conducted at 1,258 sites in 38 of the country's 47 prefectures in fiscal 2022. Although many of the 111 locations did not provide water for drinking, the ministry has called on local municipalities and owners of wells to be careful.

