Japan Designates U.S. Bases in Okinawa as Security-Linked Sites

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government designated 184 sites in 28 of the country's 47 prefectures as critical to national security in the fourth round of such designations on Friday.

U.S. military facilities in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including the Marine Corps' Futenma air station, were designated for the first time.

The 184 sites also include Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant, which is currently under decommissioning work.

In designated sites, the government is allowed to collect information on how the properties are used and crack down on activities that disrupt operations at the facilities concerned.

