Ride-Sharing Services to Kick Off in Japan in April

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Ride-sharing services are set to begin in some districts in Tokyo and three other prefectures in Japan in April under the management of taxi companies.

The services will be rolled out during the first month of fiscal 2024 in parts of the four prefectures, also including Kanagawa, Aichi and Kyoto, by taxi operators that have completed preparations.

The focus is on whether ride-sharing services, in which general drivers offer paid rides using their private vehicles, will be established as a means of transportation amid taxi shortages in metropolitan and tourist areas.

The services will be introduced in Tokyo's 23 special wards and nearby cities such as Musashino, some Kanagawa municipalities including the cities of Yokohama and Kawasaki, an area centered around the Aichi capital of Nagoya and a district including Kyoto's namesake capital. All the areas suffer from severe taxi shortages.

The services will be allowed under the management of taxi firms during certain hours and days of the week.

