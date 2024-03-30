Japan, U.S., Philippines to Conduct Joint Naval Patrols: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force is slated to conduct its first joint naval patrols with the United States and the Philippines in the South China Sea this year, U.S. media outlet Politico reported Friday.

The three countries' leaders are expected to reach an agreement on the joint patrols at a trilateral summit in Washington on April 11.

The move is aimed at countering China's coercive behavior in the South China Sea. Chinese coast guard ships have been increasingly engaging in dangerous acts, such as colliding with Philippine vessels and injuring Philippine crew members with water cannons.

The joint patrols are likely to elicit objections from Beijing, which claims sovereignty over much of the region.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who assumed office in 2022, has reversed the China-leaning diplomatic policy of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, and is seeking to strengthen ties with Tokyo and Washington.

