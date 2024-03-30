Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Plant Inspected over Health Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Authorities conducted an on-site inspection of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s plant in Osaka on Saturday following many reports of health problems from users of its supplement products containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

The inspection of the plant, which made ingredients of the products before its closure in December last year, was carried out by the health ministry and the city government of Osaka, western Japan, under the food sanitation law.

This marked the first on-site inspection by the ministry over the matter. Beni koji is an ingredient created by fermenting grain with monascus purpureus, a species of mold.

The ministry and the prefectural government of Wakayama are scheduled to inspect the company's plant in the city of Kinokawa in the western prefecture Sunday. Operations of the Osaka plant have been relocated to the Wakayama plant.

The ministry and local governments will investigate whether there was any problem with the Osaka-based company's product quality management or inspection system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]