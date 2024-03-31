New Overtime Limits, Other Changes to Kick In Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Monday marks the start of a new fiscal year in Japan, ushering in changes such as the implementation of overtime limits on truck drivers, construction workers and doctors.

The limits, part of work-style reform efforts, are spurring worries about possible service disruptions due to labor shortages. The situation is particularly serious in the trucking industry, where the issue is called the 2024 problem.

Meanwhile, price increases are likely to continue for foods and other products. Household finances are expected to face growing burdens in fiscal 2024 as well.

The new regulation, based on the revised labor standards law, caps annual overtime at 960 hours for truck drivers and 720 hours for construction workers. For doctors, the limit will be set at a maximum of 1,860 hours per year depending on reasons such as the need to maintain regional medical care.

The caps are feared to cause shortages of workers, making it difficult to maintain services. One estimate has shown that the logistics industry will face a 34 pct shortfall in transportation capacity in 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]