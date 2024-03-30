Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkakus for 2 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 30 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships stayed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for more than two days before leaving the waters Saturday.

It was the first time since March 20 for any Chinese official ship to enter Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands and the seventh time this year.

The two vessels tried to approach Japanese fishing boats in the waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku chain, claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the two Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters between around 2:30 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. Thursday and left the waters between around noon and 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]