Another Kobayashi Plant Inspected over Health Problems

Kinokawa, Wakayama Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry and Wakayama prefectural government inspected another Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. group plant under the food sanitation law Sunday over health problems allegedly caused by the company's supplements.

The inspection of the Wakayama plant of a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical subsidiary in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, followed a similar administrative action taken at the parent company's plant in the western city of Osaka on Saturday.

The health problems, reported from users of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice, may have been caused by puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold.

The ministry and the prefecture are investigating the group's production process in detail to look into the suspected link between the products and the health problems.

The Wakayama plant took over production equipment from the Osaka plant, which closed in December last year. The Osaka plant produced beni koji, a supplement ingredient made by fermenting grain with monascus purpureus, a species of mold.

