Japan Puts New Legitimacy Presumption Rules into Effect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan put the revised Civil Code into effect Monday, making a change to its presumption of legitimacy system that determines paternity based on when pregnancy and birth occurred.

Under the revised Civil Code, children born after remarriage of their mothers are presumed to be offspring of their current husbands. Previously, such children were presumed to be offspring of the mothers' former husbands if they were born within 300 days of divorce.

This new rule applies to children born on and after Monday, the start of fiscal 2024.

Under the presumption of legitimacy system, a child conceived during marriage is presumed to be the husband's, while one born within 300 days of divorce is considered the former husband's. Children born 200 days after marriage or remarriage are attributed to the current husbands.

These are based on provisions dating back to the original Civil Code, implemented in 1898. The provisions were aimed at promptly determining fathers responsible for supporting children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]