JR Hokkaido Shuts Nemuro Line Section in Northern Japan

Furano, Hokkaido, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, on Sunday shut an 81.7-kilometer section of its Nemuro Line in northern Japan, including a station where a popular television drama series was shot.

Local residents and railway fans gathered to say goodbye to the section between Furano and Shintoku stations, closed after 117 years of service.

Nunobe Station on the section in the Hokkaido city of Furano is among the places where the TV drama series "Kita no Kuni kara" was shot. On Sunday morning, a farewell ceremony was held at the station, organized by local people.

Participants included So Kuramoto, 89, who wrote the scripts for the drama series. He handed a bouquet to a JR Hokkaido employee.

"I feel sad," Kuramoto said. "Fifty years ago at this place, I sat alone in an empty waiting room with a stove to work out plans for 'Kita no Kuni kara.'"

