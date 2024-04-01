New Truck Driver Overtime Rule Seen Spurring Logistics Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new overtime limit on truck drivers is feared to trigger the so-called 2024 problem of logistics disruptions reflecting labor shortages, prompting action to sustain an industry essential for economic activities and daily life.

New regulations, introduced Monday as part of work-style reform efforts, cap annual overtime at 960 hours for truck drivers and place strict rules on time they spend on duty, reducing the load capacity and distance that a driver can carry in a day.

According to NX Logistics Research Institute and Consulting Inc., transportation capacity in the country is expected to fall short of demand by 14.2 pct in fiscal 2024 and by 34.1 pct in fiscal 2030 if no measures are taken.

The new rules are seen having an especially large impact on logistics services in remote areas. Regional logistics firms are starting to withdraw from long-distance transport operations due to soaring fuel prices in addition to labor shortages.

There are concerns in particular about disruptions to shipments of agricultural products to the Tokyo metropolitan area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]