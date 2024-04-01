Tokyo, Other Places Mark Record-High March Temperatures Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The mercury soared mainly in the Kanto-Koshin regions of eastern and central Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo and many other places marking the highest readings for March since the start of observation, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Observation points in the city of Fuchu in Tokyo and Chiyoda Ward at the heart of the Japanese capital saw the temperature rise to as high as 28.6 degrees Celsius and 28.1 degrees, respectively. Both figures marked record highs for the sites for March.

A total of more than 60 sites logged record-high temperatures for the month on Sunday. Among them, Maebashi, the capital of Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, recorded 27.4 degrees, Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 26.9 degrees, the town of Kozagawa in the western prefecture of Wakayama 26.7 degrees and the city of Mima, Tokushima Prefecture, also western Japan, 27.7 degrees.

These areas were covered with warm air from the south, according to the agency.

Among other municipalities, the day's maximum temperature stood at 28.6 degrees in Kofu, the capital of Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, and 28.5 degrees in Tokyo's Nerima Ward although the readings were not the highest for March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]