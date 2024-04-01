Nippon Steel Seen as Best Partner to U.S. Steel: Pres. Imai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. is seen as the best partner to United States Steel Corp., President Tadashi Imai has said, defending his company's plan to acquire the iconic U.S. enterprise.

"We are convinced that Nippon Steel will be most useful (for U.S. Steel) in achieving growth in the United States," he recently told media organizations including Jiji Press.

Imai also said Nippon Steel will make a decision on investment in large electric furnaces by fiscal 2025 to accelerate its decarbonization efforts.

If Nippon Steel makes U.S. Steel a wholly owned subsidiary as envisioned in the acquisition plan, the Tokyo-based company will be able to put in all its technologies into U.S. Steel, Imai said.

"That will help strengthen the attractiveness of U.S. Steel's products, giving a big impact on the entire U.S. industry," he added.

