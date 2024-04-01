Noto Quake-Hit Municipalities Welcome New Employees

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., April 1 (Jiji Press)--Local governments of areas hit by the Noto Peninsula earthquake three months ago welcomed new employees Monday, expecting them to offer renewed strength for postdisaster reconstruction and revitalization efforts.

The city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, welcomed 14 new employees on the first day of fiscal 2024.

"Most of Wajima's natural and cultural assets, such as the Asaichi Dori morning market area and the Shiroyone Senmaida terraced rice fields, were damaged" by the quake, Hikari Matsuno, 18, who joined the city government after graduating from Wajima Senior High School, said at an entrance ceremony. "They must be reconstructed, no matter how long it takes, and I want to learn my job quickly and contribute."

"Let us make our city more attractive and wonderful than before the quake," Wajima Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi said.

"I love Wajima, where I have lived for 18 years, so I want to give back to the city," said Miyabi Takesono, 23, a nurse who is set to commute to the Wajima Municipal Hospital from an evacuation center.

