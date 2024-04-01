Rakuten Group to Reorganize Fintech Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Monday that it is considering a reorganization of its fintech businesses.

The company is seen consolidating its securities, credit card and other finance operations at its publicly traded unit Rakuten Bank.

Rakuten Group is rushing to rebuild its finances after five consecutive years of losses due to its sluggish mobile phone business.

It hopes to boost its earning power by further improving the management efficiency of its robust finance businesses through the reorganization.

Rakuten Bank said that its board is set to discuss the matter later Monday.

