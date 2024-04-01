Princess Aiko Joins Japanese Red Cross Society

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, began working at the Japanese Red Cross Society on Monday.

"I feel that I have taken my first step as a working adult," the princess, 22, told reporters in front of the main entrance of the organization's head office in Tokyo's Minato Ward shortly before 10 a.m.

The Imperial couple told the princess in the morning to work hard, she revealed.

"I want to make efforts in order to get used to the workplace quickly and be of service to everyone," the princess said.

According to aides, Princess Aiko received a notice on her role appointment from Japanese Red Cross Society President Atsushi Seike earlier in the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]