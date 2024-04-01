Japan Picks 16 Airports, Ports for Defense Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday picked 16 airports and ports in seven prefectures where the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard will be granted peacetime use, as part of efforts to boost the country's defenses.

The 16 facilities are five airports in four prefectures, such as Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka and Naha Airport in Okinawa, and 11 ports in five prefectures, including Kushiro Port in Hokkaido, Takamatsu Port in Kagawa and Ishigaki Port in Okinawa.

The government expects the designated facilities to be used by the SDF and the coast guard to respond to ballistic missile launches and to operate surveillance activities in nearby waters.

In the event of a natural disaster, the facilities will be used to evacuate residents of remote islands and to dispatch troops for relief efforts.

The airports and ports will undergo renovation work, including runway extensions and underwater drilling, so that large transport aircraft and vessels will be able to use them.

