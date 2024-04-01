Indonesian President-Elect Prabowo to Visit Japan from Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Indonesian President-elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will visit Japan for two days from Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Prabowo is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to Hayashi.

Indonesia “is a comprehensive strategic partner (of Japan) that shares fundamental principles and values, and has historical ties (with Japan) in a wide range of fields such as politics, economy and culture,” the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

Hayashi said that he hopes Prabowo’s visit will help strengthen Japan-Indonesia relations.

According to informed sources, the two nations are also arranging a meeting between Prabowo and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.

