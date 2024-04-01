Japan's Oldest Giant Panda Dies at 28

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's oldest giant panda has died at Kobe Oji Zoo in the western city of Kobe, the zoo said Monday. She was 28 years old.

Tan Tan, the female panda, was under treatment after being found with heart disease in March 2021. She is believed to have died from prostration caused by the disease.

According to the zoo, a zookeeper found Tan Tan in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest shortly past 10 p.m. Sunday, and her death was confirmed at 11:56 p.m. after a veterinarian performed resuscitation.

Tan Tan came to Japan in 2000, along with a male giant panda, Kou Kou, for joint breeding research between Japan and China. Kou Kou died in 2010.

Tan Tan "came soon (after the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which hit Kobe hard), gave courage to Kobe citizens and fans in Japan, and witnessed Kobe's reconstruction," Yujiro Kako, the zoo's 55-year-old director, told a news conference.

