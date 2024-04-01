Japan's Kishida to Give Speech at U.S. Congress on April 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will deliver a speech at a joint session of the U.S. Congress on April 11.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the United States as a state guest from April 8 and hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 10.

The trip "will be very meaningful to further deepen close cooperation" between Japan and the United State "and to show the strong Japan-U.S. alliance to the world," Kishida told a House of Councillors Audit Committee meeting.

Kishida also said his administration will try to establish constructive, stable Japan-China ties through mutual efforts for understanding each other at all levels including the summit level.

The two countries are "major powers that bear a significant responsibility for the region's peace and stability," he stressed.

