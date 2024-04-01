LDP Seen Punishing 39 People over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen punishing 39 people, mostly party lawmakers, over a high-profile money scandal involving LDP factions, it was learned Monday.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi asked the party's ethics committee on the day to review the 39, who were senior members of factions once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, or who failed to report 5 million yen or more in political funds for five recent years.

The people in question do not include Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, or Nikai, who has announced that he will not run in the next House of Representatives election.

"We aim to adopt a punishment policy this week," Motegi told a press conference on Monday. The ethics committee is expected to meet on Thursday.

Motegi suggested that the LDP leadership will show the ethics panel its proposals on how to punish the people, including 27 Lower House members, 11 House of Councillors members and an LDP local chapter official.

