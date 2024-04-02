Kishida Voices Grave Concern over Gaza Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed grave concern about the deteriorating situation over Palestine amid continued fighting between Israel and radical Islamic group Hamas.

"The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is very severe, and I am gravely concerned about it," Kishida said at "Iftar," a dinner during the fasting month of Ramadan, that he hosted for ambassadors of Islamic countries to Japan on Monday.

"We will offer full support, in cooperation with Islamic countries, to realize a world in which a future Palestinian state and Israel can coexist in peace," Kishida added.

