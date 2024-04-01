Noto Quake Victims Voice Mixed Feelings 3 Months On

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima/Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., April 1 (Jiji Press)--Local residents voiced mixed feelings on Monday, the three-month anniversary of the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit hard by the disaster, some businesses have reopened with the help of officials dispatched from local governments elsewhere in the country. But many collapsed houses remain untouched, and the streets are quiet.

On Monday, the city of Wajima started accepting applications for the demolition of damaged houses. Among the day's visitors to the city office was Shiro Imadera, 70, who evacuated to the Ishikawa capital of Kanazawa after the earthquake.

"The start of demolition will mark the start of reconstruction," said Imadera. "I think the hustle and bustle will return when the 'Wajima-nuri' (lacquerware industry) and the Asaichi Dori (morning market area) are rebuilt."

Meanwhile, Kazuhiko Soryo, 53, who moved from his damaged house to temporary housing, said he cannot imagine the future of his town now. "Houses and lifelines are not enough, and there are no people and no jobs," he lamented.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]