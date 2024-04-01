OpenAI to Launch 1st Asian Base in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--OpenAI, the developer of generative artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, will launch its first Asian base in Tokyo this month, it was learned Monday.

The U.S. company plans to establish a Japanese unit to provide services for corporate clients, while hoping to participate in the creation of Japanese rules for generative AI, informed sources said.

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tokyo on April 15 to explain the company's business for corporate clients. It also plans to hire employees in Japan.

The San Francisco-based company has already set up overseas bases, including one in London, but none in Asia.

In April last year, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman visited Japan and revealed the company's plan to open a base in Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]