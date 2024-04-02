Japanese Ruling, Opposition Parties to Discuss Political Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to set up a committee in the House of Representatives to discuss political reform starting this month.

The committee is expected to discuss amending the political funds control law to prevent a repeat of a slush funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The six parties aim to enact effective political reform measures before the current parliamentary session ends in June.

Nobuhide Minorikawa, the LDP's acting parliamentary affairs chief, told reporters, "We want to create a system to prevent a recurrence of the scandal."

The committee will discuss the scandal and the LDP's response to it, Jun Azumi, parliamentary affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters. "In addition to the law revisions, the scandal itself needs to be discussed," he said.

