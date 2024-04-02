N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile from near Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan at around 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also said that a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea.

According to Japanese government officials, the missile is seen to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The ministry said that the missile reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and flew over roughly 650 kilometers. No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed.

This was North Korea's first missile launch since March 18.

