JR East Temporarily Halts Shinkansen Bullet Train Services

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended on the Tokyo-Sendai section on Tuesday.

According to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, an oil leak from an inspection car was found around 5 a.m. during its pre-service track safety confirmation work on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, leading to the operation halt from the first train of the day.

Services were resumed on the Tokyo-Fukushima section before 11 a.m. and on the entire Shinkansen lines affected, also including the Akita and Yamagata lines, past 12:30 p.m.

A total of 76 trains went out of service fully or partially while 20 trains ran behind schedule by up to 5 hours and 32 minutes, affecting some 43,500 users.

The operation halt had nothing to do with a powerful earthquake that rocked the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Aomori earlier the same day, JR East said.

