Japan to Resume UNRWA Funding

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will resume its funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, or UNRWA.

It determined that the U.N. body drew up appropriate organizational reform measures, in response to allegations that some UNRWA staff members were involved in Islamic militant group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last October, which led to Japan suspending funding.

Tokyo is set to provide approximately 35 million dollars earmarked in its supplementary budget for fiscal 2023.

"(The UNRWA) has advanced governance improvement measures and begun new steps to manage the risk of" possible misuse of Japanese funds, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters in parliament. "We will lift the freeze on our financial contributions and provide assistance while confirming the appropriateness" of the way the funds are used, she added.

In determining whether to resume funding, the Japanese government has closely monitored whether UNRWA can strengthen its governance.

