Princess Aiko Shows Eagerness to Help Others as Red Cross Worker

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko on Tuesday expressed her willingness to do for others as a Japanese Red Cross Society worker.

“Other than public duties, I wanted to do a job that can help people with various difficulties,” the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako said in a statement after she joined the society as a part-time employee the previous day.

In the statement, released by the Imperial Household Agency, the princess noted that she became interested in welfare activities in general by listening to the stories of her friends from junior and senior high school days who were involved in volunteer work to support reconstruction of areas devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The role of the Imperial Family is “to have sympathy with people walking a difficult path,” she said. “I will be delighted to take on new challenges and have various experiences.”

Mentioning that she consulted with the Emperor and Empress about her future career, she said, “With a sense of responsibility as a member of society, I want to do my best to help other people as soon as possible.”

