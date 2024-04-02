Toyota Builds New Development Center in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. held a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the completion of its new development base in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, located in a mountainous area straddling the cities of Toyota and Okazaki, has 12 test courses modeled after Germany's Nurburgring, known as one of the world's most challenging circuits.

The center is designed to function as a stronghold for the leading Japanese automaker's development of vehicles under its Lexus luxury and GR sports brands.

The 650-hectare center is a 30-minute drive from the company's head office in Toyota and is expected to strengthen research and development processes with the headquarters.

Some of the test courses have been in operation since April 2019, and a special circuit area that replicates specific road conditions around the world has been in use since October 2021. Buildings for evaluating cars and for visitors have been completed recently.

