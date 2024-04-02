Average Pay Scale Hike in Japan Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The average of pay scale increases secured by labor unions of Japanese manufacturers as of the end of March in this spring's "shunto" wage talks hit a record high of 9,593 yen per month amid rising prices and labor shortages, the Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions said Tuesday.

"In general, I think it's fair to give (this year's shunto) a perfect score" as many labor unions secured high-level pay increases, JCM chief Akihiro Kaneko said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Still, the gap between the average pay scale increase of large companies and that of smaller companies grew to 4,370 yen from 1,818 yen a year earlier.

The gap expanded to "an unacceptable level," Katahiro Yasukouchi, head of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, a group under the JCM's umbrella that consists of many labor unions of smaller companies, said at a separate press conference.

According to the JCM, 1,077 of the group's 2,268 member labor unions secured a pay scale increase as they demanded.

