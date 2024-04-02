Shizuoka Governor Tenders Resignation after Fresh Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu, under fire for his latest gaffe, said Tuesday that he plans to resign at a prefectural assembly meeting in June.

In a speech to newly hired prefectural officials on Monday, Kawakatsu said, “Unlike (those who) sell vegetables, raise cattle and make things, you are basically highly intellectual people.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the governor denied insulting people in certain professions. “All occupations are equally valuable. They are all necessary,” he said. “I’m very sorry if I made people feel uncomfortable.”

The prefectural government said that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, it had received 430 complaints by phone and email about the governor’s remark in question.

The incident came after Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, indicated just last week that it would no longer seek to open the Shinagawa-Nagoya section of the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line in 2027, due to the governor’s opposition to construction work in his prefecture, citing possible environmental impacts.

