Japan, EU to Launch New Dialogue on Advanced Materials

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said Tuesday that it will establish a new framework for dialogue with Japan to strengthen cooperation in the research and development of advanced materials used in semiconductors and other key products.

The move is aimed at exploring opportunities for joint research on such materials and sharing information on related policies.

In its decarbonization and digitalization efforts, the EU aims to secure key materials for various cutting-edge technologies, such as those used in electric vehicles and solar power generation.

However, the EU currently relies on China for many of these materials and faces the challenge of increasing procurement within the region.

To increase regional procurement of advanced materials, the EU commission released a strategy in February featuring a program to invest 500 million euros in 2025-2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]